Opera Colorado opens season with popular, classic "Don Giovanni"

Opera Colorado opens its first production of the popular classic Don Giovanni this weekend

Opera Colorado opened it's 2023-24 season with the popular, classic Mozart's "Don Giovanni." Italian singer Bruno Taddia leads the cast and is setting a fine example for the younger singers in the cast.

"Listening to him do the language and learning from him is really, really neat," said Kerby Baier, who sings the role of Zerlina.

Zerlina is a young peasant girl who is prepared to marry her fiancé, Masetto. Instead, she becomes one of Don Giovanni's many conquests.

"The ensembles are my favorite part for sure. To share the stage with really seasoned singers is invaluable experience," Baier told CBS News Colorado.

Baier is an Artist in Residence with Opera Colorado, as is Turner Staton who sings the role of Masetto.

"It's really amazing because not only are we getting the real experience on state here, but there's no real substitute for on-stage time anywhere you are," Staton said.

These young singers are getting a chance to hone their skills in major productions, but also during touring performances and education programs.

"We get to charge our craft into something that we can mold and create to really serve us throughout the rest of our career," Staton explained.

LINK: For Tickets & Information about Mozart's "Don Giovanni"

Opera Colorado's production of Mozart's "Don Giovanni" runs November 4, 7, 10, 12, 2023 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.