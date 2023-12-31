One shot outside Denver museum
One person was shot in the parking lot of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Sunday, the Denver Police Department confirmed.
That person drove on their own to a local hospital, DPD spokesperson Kurt Barnes said.
There is no information about the extent on that person's injuries suffered at the scene, nor any update on that person's condition since arriving at the hospital.
The incident occurred some time prior to 4:17 p.m. when DPD announced the incident on social media.
No information was available about other victims or what may have lead to the gunfire.
DPD investigators are working to develop suspect information, the department stated in that social media post.
