Watch CBS News
Local News

One shot outside Denver museum

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

One person was shot in the parking lot of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Sunday, the Denver Police Department confirmed. 

That person drove on their own to a local hospital, DPD spokesperson Kurt Barnes said. 

colorado-blvd-shooting-4-spehar.jpg
Evidence markers and Denver PD patrol officers are seen inside an area closed off with police tape Sunday evening in front of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.  CBS

There is no information about the extent on that person's injuries suffered at the scene, nor any update on that person's condition since arriving at the hospital. 

The incident occurred some time prior to 4:17 p.m. when DPD announced the incident on social media. 

colorado-blvd-shooting-2-spehar.jpg
CBS

No information was available about other victims or what may have lead to the gunfire. 

DPD investigators are working to develop suspect information, the department stated in that social media post.  

Logan Smith

Logan Smith is an assignment desk editor and former photojournalist and editor for CBS Colorado with more than 30 years of journalism experience in print and television media.

First published on December 31, 2023 / 6:03 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.