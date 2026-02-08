1 person hospitalized after train crashes into car northeast of Denver

An early morning collision between a train and a car northeast of Denver sent one person to the hospital and now police are investigating whether the driver of the car was drunk at the time he stopped on the tracks.

Brighton police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday near 4th Avenue and Longspeak Street. A spokesperson for Union Pacific, which owns the section of rail where the crash occurred, said the crash did not occur at a railroad crossing. No one on the train was injured, and the company is now also investigating the crash.

A witness called 911 after the crash and initially, first responders couldn't find anyone in the car. They then found a 29-year-old man near the car, just east of the tracks. Investigators believe he was able to get out of the car on his own and that he wasn't ejected.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, police said. Brighton fire officials say the car had "heavy" damage to the side that was struck.

Police suspect the man, who has not yet been identified, was under the influence of alcohol, but are seeking additional information about the crash and the circumstances that led to it.