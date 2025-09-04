One injured after man allegedly attacks police photo enforcement vehicle in Northern Colorado

A suspect was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a police photo enforcement vehicle in Northern Colorado, injuring the technician inside.

The Greeley Police Department said Dillan Roker threw a 10 pound rock through the window of the vehicle, which was doing speed enforcement near a school zone in the 2000 block of 16th Street. They say the technician inside suffered minor injuries, and the rock did approximately $2,600 worth of damage to the vehicle.

Greeley Police Department

Roker reportedly ran away, but was captured soon after. Officers booked him into the Weld County Jail.

He is facing charges of attempted first-degree assault, criminal mischief and third-degree assault. Authorities said Roker also had an active warrant for his arrest in connection with an unrelated misdemeanor.