Watch CBS News
Local News

One injured after man allegedly attacks police photo enforcement vehicle in Northern Colorado

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

A suspect was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a police photo enforcement vehicle in Northern Colorado, injuring the technician inside.

The Greeley Police Department said Dillan Roker threw a 10 pound rock through the window of the vehicle, which was doing speed enforcement near a school zone in the 2000 block of 16th Street. They say the technician inside suffered minor injuries, and the rock did approximately $2,600 worth of damage to the vehicle.

greeley-police-rock-attack.png
Greeley Police Department

Roker reportedly ran away, but was captured soon after. Officers booked him into the Weld County Jail.

He is facing charges of attempted first-degree assault, criminal mischief and third-degree assault. Authorities said Roker also had an active warrant for his arrest in connection with an unrelated misdemeanor.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue