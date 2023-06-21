One hospitalized in overnight fire in Denver

Denver fire crews responded to a basement and fully involved detached garage fire just before midnight Tuesday night in the 300 block of South Downing Street. Firefighters quickly extinguished the garage fire and while working to control the basement fire rescued a person as well as several cats. The patient was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Copter shows damage to a detached garage in the 300 block of S Downing Street, Denver CBS

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Denver police tweeted they were assisting in investigating.