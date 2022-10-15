One dead, several injured following gunfire at house party

One person died at a hospital early Saturday morning after a shooting at a Federal Heights house party. Several other people were injured as a result of the incident.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media message that its deputies responded to the area of Greenwood Boulevard and Dakin Street at about 3 a.m. on a call of shots fired at a house party.

CBS

That location is in the Sherrelwood neighborhood situated northwest of the Highway 36 and Interstate 25 interchange.

At approx. 3 am this morning deputies responded to 911 calls of shots being fired @ a house party. Upon arrival deputies discovered multiple victims that were transported to area hospitals, 1 victim was pronounced at the hospital. Investigation is preliminary/ongoing. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) October 15, 2022

When they arrived at the scene, ACSO deputies discovered many people had already been driven to nearby hospitals in private vehicles.

Specific information about the number of people injured and their conditions has not yet been released, nor have any details about the person who passed away or the circumstances of the shooting incident.

Deputies and detectives are still at the scene this morning conducting an investigation, ACSO stated in its Twitter message. The department asked travelers to find alternate routes around the area.

This story will be updated as more information is received.