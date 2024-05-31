Once the only resort owned, operated by Black people located in Colorado officially designated as historic property

Once the only resort owned, operated by Black people, Colorado resort designated historic property

Once the only resort owned, operated by Black people, Colorado resort designated historic property

Once the only resort owned, operated by Black people, Colorado resort designated historic property

A Colorado resort built in the 1920s, once the only vacation resort owned and operated by Black people West of the Mississippi River has been officially designated as a historic property by Gilpin County, 100 years later.

Lincoln Hills, which was built in 1928, during a time when the Ku Klux Klan once dominated politics in Denver, was designed for Black people to escape the racial hatred that was surrounding them — a safe haven for Blacks during segregation that eventually became a beloved summer location throughout history.

CBS News Colorado Reporter Tori Mason checked out the resort that still serves as a sacred place for the Black community to come together.

"I been coming here since I was born," said Warren Scott.

CBS

Lincoln Hills has always been a go-to location for Scott for Memorial Day Weekend as the veteran's grandfather was one of the first to spend time there nearly 100 years ago.

"My mother would have to pick the ticks off of us," Scott laughed. "And we had a cold burning stove and she'll pick the ticks off us and throw them on the cold burning stove."

But these days Scott and his family are grilling with gas.

"We have pork ribs," said Gary Jackson, Scott's nephew.

He calls Zephyr View, the gateway to Lincoln Hills. It's one of the first mountain cabins that was built and owned by a Black man, who is Jackson's great grandfather.

Jackson took Mason inside to show her some historic photos and how the area transitioned over the years.

"So, this is my great grandfather, my mother. This is a picture of me and my brother at three and four," he said. "I have been coming up every Memorial Day since 1945."

CBS

The Green Book site, tucked away inside Gilpin County was a Mecca for Black tourist who were shut out from other vacation destinations.

"Memorial Day, Labor Day, you can have 5,000 Black people coming up to Lincoln Hills to recreate or to buy property," Jackson said.

He spent years on the preservation, ensuring enjoyable summers for his community never ends. And now, there is even more help.

Up the road, Winks Lodge was recently designated as a national historic landmark and has hosted greats like Duke Ellington and Willie Armstrong.

CBS

"It has the ability to get money for preservation, it's going to have the publicity, so, more people will hear the story about Lincoln Hills," said Jackson.

But as mountain towns see more summer crowds, the family will continue to bask in this hidden gem.

"Maybe I am glad that people don't know about it," chuckled Scott. "We have it all to ourselves."