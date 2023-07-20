Watch CBS News
Parker man Omar Miller found guilty of sex assault in case involving two children

A jury in Douglas County on Wednesday found a Parker man guilty of sexual assault in a case involving two different children. Omar Miller committed the crimes approximately 5 years ago.  

Parker police say his victims stayed silent about what happened for three years. They came forward to authorities in 2021 and described a pattern of abuse by Miller.

Miller will be sentenced in October after the jury found him guilty of four counts of sex assault on a child as a pattern of abuse and one count of sex assault on a child.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 9.

