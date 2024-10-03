Officers in Colorado shoot, kill man at apartment complex who had rifle, Aurora police say

Police officers who responded to an emergency call about a fight at an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon wound up shooting a man who they say had a rifle. That man died, according to Aurora police.

The man was shot near the intersection of 16th Avenue and Oswego Street. That's just a few blocks west of the Fitzsimmons medical campus and a block north of East Colfax Avenue.

Police first responded to a report about a fight about the apartment complex at 1:30 p.m. One of the emergency reports indicated one of the people involved in the fight had an AR-style rifle. When they got there they spotted that person.

"The officers approached that individual. They made several contacts with the individual verbally to have him drop his weapon," Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said. "At that point gunfire was exchanged by the officers towards the individual with the weapon and the individual fell to the ground."

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital after being treated on scene. He was declared dead at the hospital.

A person who was in his office nearby said he heard several loud gunshots, and when he went outside he said there was a large police presence.

The person who was killed has not been identified.