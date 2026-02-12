Officers find stolen bicycles, mail and firearm during drug bust at Denver metro area home

Three people were arrested after a recent search of a home in the Denver metro area uncovered multiple stolen items and narcotics.

The Westminster Police Department said officers served a search warrant at a home in the 12000 block of N. Melody Drive last week. During the search, officers reportedly found a stolen firearm, stolen bicycles, stolen mail, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Westminster Police Department

The WPD said officers took three people with active warrants into custody, and the suspects are facing charges for illegal drug possession.

Police thanked nearby residents for speaking up and said, "We hear your concerns, and we'll continue doing what we legally can to address issues like this in our community."