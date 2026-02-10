Officer finishes DoorDash delivery after Colorado man's arrest

A resident in the Denver metro area had a surprise visit last week after ordering food when an officer showed up at their door.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, one of their officers pulled over a driver with expired tags near Wadsworth Boulevard and W. 38th Avenue. When the officer ran the driver's name, they found a warrant for his arrest. The WRPD said the driver was cooperative and was taken to jail.

Wheat Ridge Police Department

The driver was in the middle of delivering a DoorDash order nearby, so the officer decided to make the delivery themselves.

Bodycam footage shared by WRPD shows the resident is surprised when he opens the door and finds the officer holding his order.

The officer shared that the driver had been arrested and said, "We wanted to make sure you got the food still."