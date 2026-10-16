Off-duty Colorado deputy, bystanders rescue driver from burning vehicle

A daddy-daughter outing took an unexpected turn when an off-duty sheriff's deputy in Colorado helped rescue a driver from a smoking vehicle moments before it became engulfed in flames.

Jefferson County deputy Brandon Dobson was headed to an appointment with his daughter when plans suddenly changed.

Brandon Dobson

"They called and said, 'Hey, actually, we double-booked,'" Dobson said.

Rather than heading home, the two turned the day into a daddy-daughter date, stopping at her favorite stores and restaurant before heading to a movie theater. Along the way, they watched as cars suddenly started stopping in the middle of the roadway, and then saw a vehicle had crashed into a light pole.

"My attention was drawn to a car that had hit a light pole and started to smoke," he said.

When Dobson reached the scene, he realized the situation was critical. The crash had just occurred, smoke was increasing, and the driver was still inside. The deputy said the driver could not move on his own.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

"I just grabbed him and dragged him away from the vehicle to a safe area," Dobson said.

Not long afterward, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. The driver was taken to the hospital and is recovering, and Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Dobson said he was not the only person who rushed to help. Several bystanders stopped at the crash scene, bringing fire extinguishers and first-aid kits while helping ensure no other occupants were trapped inside the vehicle. He credited those Good Samaritans with making a difference.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

"Whether you have training or wear a badge or not, people just saw someone who needed help and decided to act," Dobson said.

Dobson has spent 10 years with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and has worked as a first responder for even longer. While responding to emergencies is part of his job, he said this incident stood out because of the willingness of strangers to help.

An off-duty nurse eventually took over caring for the injured driver.

For Dobson, the rescue served as a reminder of the impact ordinary people can have during a crisis.

CBS

"I think it says a lot that in the middle of a Thursday afternoon, five or six people that are witnessing something not so caught up in, ' Oh, I got to get to work,' but actually stopped and were concerned and wanted to help," he said.

The experience also left an impression on his daughter, who witnessed the rescue firsthand.

But after the emergency was over, her attention quickly returned to the day's original plans.

"Can we still get candy and go to the movie?" she asked.