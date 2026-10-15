Off-duty Jeffco deputy pulls unconscious driver from burning vehicle after crash

An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy is being hailed as a hero after he rushed to help pull an unconscious driver from a burning vehicle.

According to investigators, Deputy Dobson was off duty and driving south of Pierce when he saw a crash near Columbine High School. A Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into a light pole and the driver was unconscious.

An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy rescued the unconscious driver from a burning vehicle after the crash. Mike Jensen

Dobson rushed toward the burning SUV and pulled the man from the vehicle as smoke and fire billowed out. Another deputy arrived to help and determined there weren't any more people inside the SUV. As he searched, the SUV became engulfed in flames.

Investigators said Dobson stayed with the driver until an off-duty nurse arrived and took over. Paramedics then rushed the driver to a nearby hospital.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews extinguished the fire to keep it from spreading to nearby vegetation and homes.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office provided this statement, "We are incredibly proud of Deputy Dobson for his dedication to our mission to protect and serve. He was off duty, but his commitment to our community was not. A big thanks also to the off-duty nurse, the community members who stepped up to help, and our fire and EMS partners. We are grateful to everyone who answered the call in those frightening moments."