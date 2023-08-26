Oasis Cafe in Denver looks to recover after recent string of misfortunes

Denver business looks to bounce back after string of bad luck

Northeast Denver business looks to recover after a recent string of misfortunes

The owner of Oasis Mexican Cafe on Bruce Randolph recounts a frightening experience when she was robbed and held at gunpoint inside her own business.

Weeks later, another setback struck as a vehicle crashed into her establishment, causing significant damage.

The business is renowned for its delectable burritos and tacos.

Frequent customer, Hannah Nyland echoes that.

"They're honestly so good and so authentic in my opinion... I come here pretty frequently, at least once a month; it's a good brunch spot," Said Nyland.

While their cafe remains open, the patio area for brunch remains closed due to the recent vehicle collision, which inflicted damage on both the patio and the roof.

Owner Armida Chavez says this was just another setback.

"When things like this happen, you kind of lose motivation," said Chavez.

The family had just completed a remodeling project for their cafe.

"We remodeled it to add value to our community and to help my mother as well," Jose Santos, Chavez's explained.

In nearly 16 years of business, Chavez had never encountered such adversity. She recently shut down her food truck business which served as her primary source of income, only to face the traumatic robbery inside her cafe a few weeks ago.

"To be honest, I don't wish this on anyone; it was something I never thought I would experience, but thank God we are OK," said Chavez.

Currently, she's working with the Denver Police Department in the ongoing investigation to find the suspect.

"A life is worth more than a couple of dollars; with hard work, you can recover economically," said Chavez.

Denver police confirmed the robbery happened on Aug. 2. This case is still under investigation, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867) or report online.

The family hopes for support through an online fundraiser to aid in their recovery.