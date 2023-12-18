Many Nuggets players join kids for holiday party at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver

The Denver Nuggets played Oklahoma City at home this weekend, but the real thunder was at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver on Friday. Young basketball fans spent the afternoon opening presents, playing games and making friends with some of the NBA champions and their representatives.

Julian Strawther of the Denver Nuggets takes part in an activity at the holiday party. CBS

In October, CBS Colorado watched the Boys & Girls Clubs unveil an outdoor court funded by dollars collected during the Nuggets' championship win. Nuggets mascot Rocky, cheerleaders and players joined kids Friday on that same court for a holiday party.

Kids cheered as they welcomed Nuggets players including Peyton Watson, Aaron Gordan, Julian Strawther, DeAndre Jordan, Christian Braun and Reggie Jackson.

Strawther says he wants to be a player younger fans can look up to -- and not just because of his height.

"Hopefully, I can inspire them on and off the floor," said Strawther. "Being a better player and a better person, knowing that they might watch me a little closer now that they've had an opportunity to have a conversation with me and see me in person."

The Nuggets racked up assists in every room - from helping kids make candles to beading bracelets. Down the hall, you could find young fans playing NBA 2K with Gordon.

Aaron Gordon greets a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. CBS

"I love this community," said Gordon. "I wish we could bring everybody to the games, but any time we're able to give these kids is so important."

Time is something critical for guys on the court and kids at the clubs. But there it's not about the minutes you play, but the minutes of memories you make.

"This is so cool because there's a lot of kids that don't get to have this," said KJ, who's part of the Boys & Girls Clubs. "We're so happy to have the gifts. I'm proud of everybody for helping the Boys & Girls Club out. Thank you."

At the end of the night, kids got to choose presents collected from CBS Colorado's Together for Colorado Toy Drive. If you'd like to donate you can drop off a toy at King Soopers locations throughout the Denver metro area. The toy drive ends on Christmas Eve.