"The Notebook" musical sets sights on Denver, composed by Ingrid Michaelson

Just in time for the holidays, the iconic love story of "The Notebook" is coming to life on stage at Denver Center for the Performing Arts in December. The classic tale, now presented as a musical, plays the Buell Theatre starting in mid-December.

The story was first created as a novel and was later transformed into a hit movie in the early 2000s. Now, for the first time, the popular tale is being told as a musical touring the country.

"The story is already so emotional and beautiful. The music just elevates that," said Kyle Mangold, the actor portraying young Noah in the show.

The story is told primarily through six actors and actresses, three of which play Noah and three of which play Allie through different phases of their lives.

Songwriter and singer Ingrid Michaelson served as lyricist and composer for the production, bringing a new art to the love story.

"I have always been a fan of Ingrid Michaelson, who of course wrote the music for the show," Mangold told CBS Colorado. "It is gorgeous. It is so beautiful, intimate and soring."

"It is amazing that this is her first musical," said Ken Wulf Clark, the actor portraying middle Noah.

The six stars of the show sat down with CBS Colorado for an exclusive advanced preview of the production in Memphis, Tennessee. All six said they have loved how the music seamlessly helps tell the story without being distracting or feeling like a deviation from the original tale.

"It is so gorgeous, this music," said Chloe Cheers, the actress who portrays young Allie.

"I think it is the best part, the writing, the lyrics, the melodies," said Alysha Deslorieux, the actress portraying middle Allie.

Wulf Clark, Mangold, Deslorieux and Cheers co-star with Beau Gravitte and Sharon Catherine Brown who portray older Allie and older Noah.

"(The music) is amazing, and I feel like it elevates the story of the notebook in a way we have not yet seen in the book or the movie," Deslorieux said.

During the live production, it was easy to see how music perfectly wove together big emotions into melodies in which audiences of all ages and backgrounds could connect with.

"There is this sort of ache to a lot of these songs that Ingrid captures so perfectly," Wulf Clark said. "It invites the audience to do that thing where they are leaning forward. It is such a beautiful illustration of something is missing inside, and you want to see that thing get completed. And she captures that so well."

"The Notebook" plays at DCPA Dec. 16 through Dec. 28, with exceptions for the Christmas holiday. CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA. For more information on tickets for the musical visit DCPA's website.