Police seeking man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend north of Denver

Police in the Denver metro area are looking for a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Northglenn Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Northglenn police said in a social media post on Tuesday that the man got into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Police say that witnesses told investigators that the man "forcibly shoved" the woman into his car, a gold 2000 Holda Civic with license plate DJCL79, and drove off.

northglenn-kidnapping-suspect-vehicle-northglenn-pd.jpg
Northglenn police say the Honda Civic pictured belongs to a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend on the night of Sept. 8 or early morning Sept. 9, 2025. Northglenn Police Department

Later on Tuesday, police found the car, but neither the suspect nor the woman was inside. Police have not publicly named either, nor did they provide a description of, and CBS News Colorado typically doesn't identify victims of alleged crimes.

Northglenn police are asking anyone with information about the suspect's location not to approach him and to call 911: "Our top priority is the victim's safety."

