Northern Colorado's Harvest Farm homeless and recovery program to shut down

The Denver Rescue Mission announced plans to close Harvest Farm in Wellington in the coming months. The property, currently a long-running residential recovery program, will first be transitioned into a temporary emergency shelter for men experiencing homelessness before ultimately closing ahead of a Northern Colorado expansion.

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The nonprofit said it is investing $27 million into the new Northern Colorado Homeless Resolution Center in Fort Collins, which is expected to open early next year. According to the mission, the new facility will include 250 beds, on-site licensed clinicians, addiction recovery support, and case management services under one roof.

"For more than 130 years, Denver Rescue Mission has been committed to serving people experiencing homelessness in Colorado, and that commitment is growing," the organization said in a statement. "We are investing $27 million in the Northern Colorado Homeless Resolution Center, a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility in Fort Collins opening early next year."

As part of the transition, Harvest Farm's rehabilitation program will end on June 30. The Wellington property, located north of Fort Collins, will temporarily serve as an emergency shelter until the new center opens, at which point Harvest Farm will close entirely.

"Men currently in our recovery program are being connected individually with our case managers to ensure a supported transition to appropriate next steps," the statement said.

Harvest Farm has operated for decades as a residential recovery program for men experiencing homelessness and addiction. Owned and operated by Denver Rescue Mission, the 100-acre farm has provided housing, counseling, work-readiness training and recovery support in a rural environment designed to help participants rebuild stability and self-sufficiency. The program has served up to 72 men at a time.

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CBS Colorado previously reported that Harvest Farm helped a record 79 men graduate from its recovery program in 2024. Program leaders told CBS Colorado the farm's environment and hands-on work with animals and agriculture offered therapeutic benefits for men recovering from substance abuse and homelessness.

The farm also recently expanded its role in emergency sheltering after a fire damaged the Fort Collins Rescue Mission shelter in 2025, forcing the organization to relocate some overnight services to Wellington. The temporary expansion helped address growing shelter demand in Northern Colorado.

Mission officials described the closure as a difficult but necessary step toward expanding services through the new Fort Collins facility.

"This is a significant change, and we don't take it lightly," the organization said. "Harvest Farm has been central to this community's work for decades, and we are grateful for every partner, volunteer, and donor who made it what it is. The new facility honors that legacy by expanding what we can offer to the people we serve."