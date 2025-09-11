Northern Colorado woman found not guilty in stabbing death of her father

A woman in Northern Colorado who claimed she fatally stabbed her father in self defense has been found not guilty of his death.

Police say Loveland resident Heather Cushman stabbed her father, John "Clint" Cushman, in his home in Sept. 2024 and then called the police. Investigators said an argument between the two escalated and became physical.

Responding officers found the body of Clint Cushman, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, and arrested Heather Cushman. She was charged with second-degree murder in his death. A mental health stay was ordered in Oct. 2024, but was lifted on Nov. 25. She pleaded not guilty in March.

As her trial began on Sept. 2, Heather Cushman's defense argued that affirmative defense or self-defense should apply in her case. Late Wednesday night, the jury found her not guilty.

Members of Clint Cushman's family were present throughout the trial and expressed dismay at the verdict, stating, "We are very disappointed with this outcome and in the jury's decision. We believe that Heather is a risk not only to our family, but to the community at large. But we are grateful to the Loveland Police Department and the District Attorney's office for fighting for justice for our father, brother, uncle, and friend."