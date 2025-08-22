Northern Colorado transit center temporarily evacuated after carbon dioxide spill

A transit center in northern Colorado was temporarily evacuated and closed Friday morning while hazmat crews worked to clean up a carbon dioxide spill.

According to Poudre Fire Authority, the Downtown Transit Center at 250 N. Mason St. in Fort Collins was evacuated Friday morning after frozen carbon dioxide was spilled in the building's parking lot.

Firefighters broke up the large chunks of frozen carbon dioxide, also known as dry ice, into smaller pieces so they could evaporate more quickly. Dry ice should be handled carefully because it can cause severe frostbite due to its extremely low temperature. The vapors it creates as it evaporates are an asphyxiant. At low concentrations, it can cause dizziness or respiratory issues, but higher concentrations can cause several health risks, including shortness of breath, confusion, disorientation, headaches, fatigue, and, in extreme cases, respiratory failure or cardiac arrest.

Crews monitored air quality in the area while cleanup efforts continued. Authorities said that, although levels did rise, they never reached an unsafe level and no one was injured. They reported that all levels have since returned to normal.

Buses continued to run, but pickup and dropoff locations were temporarily located near Laporte and Howes.

Evacuations were lifted around 11 a.m., and the Transfort Bus System said the travel center has since reopened.