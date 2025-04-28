Northern Colorado teacher acquitted of assault charges involving 6-year-old student

A man who was an elementary school teacher in Northern Colorado has been acquitted of the charges against him, which accused him of strangling a 6-year-old student.

The Weld County District Attorney's Office confirmed with CBS Colorado that Joshua David Wainscott was found not guilty on charges of second-degree assault- strangulation, and child abuse.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wainscott had been accused of putting the child in a headlock to get him to come inside the Maplewood Elementary School building. At the time, the child said he couldn't breathe easily.

Maplewood is in Greeley-Evans School District 6.