Northern Colorado teacher acquitted of assault charges involving 6-year-old student

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
A man who was an elementary school teacher in Northern Colorado has been acquitted of the charges against him, which accused him of strangling a 6-year-old student

The Weld County District Attorney's Office confirmed with CBS Colorado that Joshua David Wainscott was found not guilty on charges of second-degree assault- strangulation, and child abuse. 

According to the arrest affidavit, Wainscott had been accused of putting the child in a headlock to get him to come inside the Maplewood Elementary School building. At the time, the child said he couldn't breathe easily. 

Maplewood is in Greeley-Evans School District 6. 

