Northern Colorado reservoir partially closed while rescue crews search for missing kayaker

Recovery efforts underway at Carter Lake after search for adult male on kayak

Authorities have partially closed a reservoir in Northern Colorado as the search continues for the body of a kayaker who went missing Thursday.

A caller contacted 911 around 5 p.m. after reportedly spotting a man in distress on Carter Lake. They told dispatch that he was near a kayak and was not wearing a personal floatation device.

Rescue crews search for missing kayaker on Carter Lake Reservoir. CBS

An off-duty Loveland Fire Rescue Authority firefighter was nearby and began searching for the kayaker, and was shortly joined by personnel from several other agencies. The rescue team found the kayak, but could not locate the missing man.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the area of Carter Lake south of Dam 1 will remain closed while recovery efforts continue. They asked the community to avoid the area while crew members continue the search.

Carter Lake County Park partial closure Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The north end of the reservoir remains open to visitors.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact LCSO Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at (970) 498-5586.