Northern Colorado police arrest suspect in deadly shooting at Halloween party

The manhunt in Northern Colorado was over on Friday after Greeley police arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Halloween party. According to investigators, officers arrested Mamre Bojorquez on Thursday.

Members of the Greeley Police Department Special Enforcement Team, along with the Weld County Sheriff's Office STRIKE Team, the U.S. Marshals Service and Colorado Violent Offender Task Force located Bojorquez, 20, at a residence in the 7400 block of Poudre River Road.

Mamre Bojorquez Weld County

Investigators said that law enforcement had surveillance on the home and as tactical resources were being prepared and law enforcement surrounded the home, Bojorquez surrendered to officers.

He was arrested on a previous outstanding warrant for aggravated assault and remained in custody at the Weld County Jail. Investigators said additional charges related to the deadly shooting are pending.

Investigators said that Bojorquez shot two men at a home in the 2200 block of E. 16th Street near Greeley early Sunday morning after a fight broke out at the party. The Colorado State Patrol says it attempted to stop the vehicle Bojorquez was driving, which matched the description from the sheriff's office of the suspect vehicle. Troopers said Bojorquez refused to stop and eventually crashed on Highway 34 near Highway 85 and ran away after the crash.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Kevin Douglas at Kevin.Douglas@greeleypd.com. Anyone with information on Weld County's homicide case is urged to contact the WCSO tip line at 970-304-6464.