Northern Colorado open space reopens after mountain lion encounter

An open space in Northern Colorado has reopened to hikers after officials temporarily closed the area following reports of a mountain lion encounter.

Larimer County Natural Resources says they confirmed a recent report of a mountain lion "exhibiting suspicious behavior toward a hiker for an extended distance" at the Horsetooth Mountain Open Space. Officials closed the area, including the main and Sonderberg trailheads, as a precaution on Thursday.

Staff worked alongside Colorado Parks and Wildlife personnel to search for the lion, but were unable to locate it.

LCDNR reopened the area on Friday and posted a notice on social media about heightened mountain lion activity in the open space. They encouraged anyone who encounters mountain lions in the area to contact CPW's Fort Collins office at (970) 472-4300.

This incident comes less than a month after a woman was killed in Larimer County in an apparent mountain lion attack. The animals are common in the area, but fatal attacks are rare. The attack earlier this month was the first fatal mountain lion attack on a human in Colorado in almost 30 years.

CPW encouraged everyone to walk or hike in groups in areas where mountain lions are common and to make noise to avoid surprising a lion. They also suggested carrying a sturdy walking stick and advised hikers to keep children and pets close by in areas where mountain lions are known to roam.

If you do come across a mountain lion, CPW said to "Speak calmly, move slowly, and avoid running. Raise your arms, open your jacket, and pick up small children or pets to make yourself appear larger."