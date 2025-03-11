Northern Colorado officers search for teenagers kicking in doors late at night; "It really freaked me out"

Police in the Town of Milliken are searching for a group of teenagers who have been seen kicking in doors in neighborhoods before running away. The crimes were committed in the neighborhoods surrounding West Forest Street Park and Florence Park Saturday night.

"It was a pretty scary situation," said Kevin Askeland, a resident of 10 years in the community. "All of a sudden, there was just the loudest bang I had ever heard at the front door."

Askeland was watching television in his living room when he was jolted by a loud bang coming from his front door.

"I wondered, 'Did someone hit my house with a car?' I was completely confused with what had happened," Askeland said.

Askeland said his dog started barking and looking toward the front door. So he ran to get a weapon and also wake up his wife to make sure she was OK. When he returned to his front room, he saw the door had been kicked in.

"The door frame was in about three inches and the door was almost open," Askeland said.

Worried someone was trying to break into his home, Askeland said he called 911 after arming himself.

"It really freaked me out," Askeland said. "OK, I am in a situation where I really don't want to do something I may have to do. But I have to defend myself."

Askeland said Milliken officers were on scene within minutes, even surprising him with their response time. He said the officers told him they were already in the area investigating other similar reports of doors that were kicked in at nearby homes.

It appears as though all of the homes targeted by the group were houses without doorbell cameras.

However, Askeland's neighbors did have security cameras recording at the time. Those cameras caught video of a group of several people that appeared to be teenage boys. In the videos, which were provided to CBS News Colorado by neighbors, you can hear the teenagers talking about targeting certain homes and encouraging their peers to kick in the doors.

The videos show the group of boys walking away from a nearby park and into the neighborhood and also show them running from Askeland's home right after a loud bang is heard.

Askeland said his dog is protective of him and his wife, and mentioned he was also willing to defend their home himself if the teenagers made any further entry.

"If one more sliver would've came off that door frame and that door would've opened, that kid probably would not be feeling really good today. It is what it is," Askeland said.

Milliken's police chief, Benito Garcia, told CBS Colorado officers are narrowing their search for the suspects, as they continue to review security footage and images from the neighborhood.

Garcia said those who kicked in the doors could face charges like harassment and criminal mischief. If police can prove there was intent to enter the homes, the chief said the charges could become more severe.

Milliken Police Department is asking anyone with information or security images to contact its officers.

In the meantime, Askeland said fixing his door is expected to cost nearly $500. He said he hoped the people involved would not only be held financially liable but also criminally. He also said he was concerned not only for the safety of residents, but also of the people committing the crimes.

Chief Garcia said he also fears that the vandals could be met with violent confrontation if they continue to target homes.

"The kids don't realize what is behind that door. I don't think they fathom what is behind those doors," Askeland said. "They might be looking for an adrenaline rush, but it is going to go further than that, unfortunately."