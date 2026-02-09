Northern Colorado man arrested, accused of stalking, calling ex-girlfriend 916 times in 76 days

A Weld County man has been arrested, accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him in November of last year. According to the Weld County Sheriff's Office, patrol was dispatched to a harassment call in the 3500 block of 35th Avenue last Friday at 6:15 p.m.

The victim told deputies that she had dated Joseph Trujillo, 25, for five years and broke up with him in November 2025.

Deputies said during the investigation, they learned from Nov. 21, 2025 to the date the victim called authorities, Feb. 6, Trujillo allegedly called the victim 916 times. In addition to the calls, the victim reportedly left the victim several voicemails and made attempts to contact her on alternative phone numbers and social media accounts after she blocked him.

Joseph Trujillo Weld County

According to investigators, in January, Trujillo allegedly texted the victim repeatedly, stating that he was close by and wanted to come over despite the victim's objections. The victim told deputies that from November to December 2025, Trujillo allegedly came to the victim's home three times- uninvited.

Deputies determined through their investigation that the pattern of communication and conduct resulted in emotional distress and fear for the victim.

Trujillo was arrested on suspicion of stalking- emotional distress- domestic violence and harassment- calls repeatedly- domestic violence.

Additional Information from the Weld County Sheriff's Office:

The sheriff's office urges anyone who believes they are a victim of stalking to contact their local law enforcement immediately, particularly if they feel they are in imminent danger. Maintaining a detailed record of incidents—including dates, times, locations, and any witnesses—along with preserving digital evidence can greatly assist investigators in building a case.

