Northern Colorado high school student with handgun on campus taken into custody, police say

A high school student in Northern Colorado was taken into custody on Thursday after allegedly bringing a handgun onto campus. According to the Longmont Police Department, the investigation began about 11:30 a.m. when the Skyline High School SRO was alerted to social media photos showing a student in possession of what appeared to be a handgun.

The SRO worked closely with the school administration to identify and interview the student involved, according to investigators. During the interview, the student disclosed that the firearm had been sold to a Longmont High School student.

That information, according to Longmont police, was immediately shared with the SRO and Longmont High School administration. About 1:25 p.m., school staff and the SRO located the student as he arrived on campus. Police said the student was escorted to the school office, where a pat-down search was conducted.

Police said a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun was recovered from the student. The firearm was unloaded at the time it was seized, according to investigators, and the student didn't have any ammunition.

The student was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Boulder.

According to Longmont police, no threats were made toward students or staff, and there is no indication that the firearm was intended to be used on school property.

The Longmont Police Department issued this statement: "This situation is a clear example of why our partnership with the St. Vrain Valley School District and our School Resource Officer Program is so valuable," said Commander Doug Ross. "Because our SROs are present in the schools and have built strong relationships with students and staff, they were able to respond immediately, coordinate effectively, and ensure everyone's safety."

The student was not identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident who has not spoken with police, is asked to please call (303)651-8501 and reference Longmont Police Report 25-12565.