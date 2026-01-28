Northern Colorado ice rink closed after fatal Zamboni accident

The Edora Pool Ice Center in Northern Colorado announced it will be closed for two days after an employee driving a Zamboni was killed in a collision.

According to a release from the City of Fort Collins, the Zamboni driver was backing up when they collided with a partially open overhead door on Tuesday afternoon. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where they later died.

City officials said no other staff or visitors were injured. They added that the employee will not be named at this time.

City Manager Kelly DiMartino said the incident was tragic and that they're conducting a review of the circumstances around the Zamboni driver's death. The city will also review safety policies and practices.

"We remain committed to the safety and security of City staff and every member of our community," said DiMartino. "This pause in our ice rink operations is out of an abundance of caution, to allow for staff support, and to provide time and space to understand the circumstances surrounding the event."

The ice rink will be closed through the end of business on Thursday, Jan. 30.