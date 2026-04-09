Northern Colorado high school student arrested, accused in bomb threat investigation

A 15-year-old female student was arrested on Thursday afternoon for allegedly making a bomb threat against the high school where she is a student, according to investigators. The Ault Police Department told CBS News Colorado that she had made a bomb threat against Highland High School earlier in the day.

The police department said they were notified about 7 a.m. by Highland School District security staff about a social media post made overnight by a Highland High School student. Investigators said the post referenced the use of explosives against the school.

Highland High School in Ault Highland High School

Law enforcement said they responded immediately and arrived on campus before students and most staff arrived. Officers secured the building and began a safety sweep. Explosive-detection K9 teams from the Greeley Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.

Investigators said over the next three hours, a full visual search of the campus, combined with K9 teams, was conducted and no explosive devices or suspicious items were found.

The school district said students and parents were notified about the threat. There was a delayed start to the school day. Those students who arrived early, either by bus or before the notification, were directed to a gymnasium in a separate building that had already been searched.

The school was cleared by 10 a.m. and students were allowed to return to class a short time later.

The teen was arrested at her home in Pierce and was taken into custody. She faces charges that include interference with staff, faculty or students in educational institutions and false report of explosives, weapons or harmful substances.

According to the Ault Police Department, no additional identifying information about the suspect will be released since she is a juvenile.

Ault is located about 12 miles north of Greeley in Northern Colorado.