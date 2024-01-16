Northern Colorado heating companies see spike in demand for service amid cold weather

As water heaters work overtime in Colorado, so too are technicians and repairmen

As water heaters work overtime in Colorado, so too are technicians and repairmen

As water heaters work overtime in Colorado, so too are technicians and repairmen

As Colorado makes its way through subzero temperatures across multiple days, heating, ventilation and air conditioning companies in northern Colorado have found themselves extremely busy.

"We saw a pretty steady call volume until today and yesterday. It has really picked up," said Cameron Ivy, a technician for McCreery and Sun of Colorado in Greeley. "This is definitely when we are out all day."

Ivy said technicians in his industry have been taking calls around the clock. Some people have been calling for emergency help as early as 3 a.m.

Cameron Ivy, a technician for McCreery and Sun of Colorado, repairs a hot water system at a Greeley home. CBS

Though many people need emergency help during warm seasons with their air conditioning, Ivy said his team makes sure to help as many as they can during the winter as those temperatures are more dangerous.

"The freeze breaks and stuff like that are definitely scarier than the rest of the year," Ivy said. "You don't want the freeze breaks. I have seen houses where it looks like an ice castle."

CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas spoke with several HVAC companies across the northern Colorado region on Tuesday. All said they were experiencing high demand for services.

Ivy encouraged those with boilers to keep their temperatures at a steady and warm rate to avoid issues with them. He also encouraged those with pipes along the exterior walls of their homes to leave the water lines dripping and open cabinets so heating can get to them.

"We're running really hard," Ivy said. "We're trying as hard as we can to get to everybody."