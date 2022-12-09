1 arrested after Northern Colorado Drug Task Force seizes suspected fentanyl, meth
The Nothern Colorado Drug Task Force seized suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine in Wellington. One person was arrested in the drug seizure.
Amber Lyn Kendrick was arrested in Wellington on Friday. The 34-year-old remains in custody at the Larimer County Jail.
Officials said that additional arrests are expected in the case.
