Northern Colorado county unanimously approves new GlobalAI data center

Weld County commissioners unanimously approved GlobalAI's plans to build a data center in Northern Colorado following an extended public hearing.

The 5-0 vote came after residents and others raised concerns about potential impacts from data centers, including questions about water, wildlife and noise.

"The hearing itself took about 8.5 hours," said Scott James, chair of the Weld County Board of Commissioners.

James voted in favor of the project despite previously expressing concerns about how the county regulates data centers. He previously voted against the county's data center ordinance.

"I understand the concern. In fact, I shared it," James said. "I voted against that because I was concerned about the guardrails we did not put on with water."

CBS

GlobalAI's facility is already under construction at the former Kodak factory east of Windsor. The company plans to use a closed-loop water system to cool the data center.

A closed-loop cooling system continually recirculates water rather than using a new supply for each cooling cycle. GlobalAI claimed the facility will use less water annually than an average household.

Patricia Garcia-Nelson of GreenLatinos said her organization had concerns about the project and urged the county to slow its approval process. She said she doesn't oppose data centers as a whole, but thinks more serious and lengthy community discussion should take place prior to approval.

"I had a lot of concerns with this project," Garcia-Nelson said.

CBS

Garcia-Nelson also raised concerns about the project being approved in phases.

"This permit is for phase one of four, and they are already asking for waivers for ordinances that were just set for data centers in April," Garcia-Nelson said. "They do have access to discharge in the Poudre River, which is really concerning, especially because we don't know what could be discharged."

James said commissioners based their decision on the information provided to the county and whether the proposal met existing county standards.

"When it fits within your code, you approve the application," James said.

CBS

He also said he views data centers as an important part of the county's future.

"Artificial intelligence and these kinds of centers will become just as important of infrastructure as is water, as is electric, as is sewer, as is transportation," James said.

The facility is now surrounded by security fencing and cameras.

GlobalAI did not respond to a request for comment on the project.