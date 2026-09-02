Northern Colorado birth center owner, midwife arrested following investigation into handling of distressed newborns

The owner of a Fort Collins birth center and a midwife have been arrested following a police investigation that began after officers responded to a 911 call involving a distressed newborn.

Brecklen Ables, a certified professional midwife, and Althea Hrdlichka, the owner of Tender Gifts Birth & Wellness Center, were taken into custody Sept. 1 after arrest warrants were issued in connection with the investigation by Fort Collins Police Services.

CBS Colorado obtained court records at the end of August showing Ables faces felony charges of attempted influence of a public servant and tampering with evidence.

Brecklen Ables Larimer County

Hrdlichka faces felony charges of attempted influence of a public servant, along with a forgery charge.

According to Fort Collins Police Services spokesperson J. Gilmore, police responded to a 911 call in February 2026 involving a distressed newborn delivered at Tender Gifts.

The resulting investigation uncovered a similar incident from 2025, along with evidence that led police to pursue the forgery and tampering allegations against the two people, Gilmore said.

The forgery accusation against Hrdlichka dates back to the end of September 2025, according to court records. Her attempted influence of a public servant charge stems from incidents between February and June of this year.

All of Ables' charges stem from incidents in 2026, according to the court records obtained by CBS Colorado last month.

Althea Hrdlichka Larimer County

The details of the alleged crimes are currently sealed by the court, so it is not yet clear from the public records what investigators allege Ables and Hrdlichka did.

A source with knowledge of the case told CBS Colorado there were concerns about how Tender Gifts Birth & Wellness Center improperly cared for children while they were in distress, including at least one case where a child passed away.

The case has now been turned over to District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin's office for prosecution.

The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies is also conducting a parallel investigation using evidence gathered by Fort Collins Police Services, according to Gilmore. Court records show the department may be involved in part of the charges around the attempt to influence a peace officer.

Gilmore said the arrests and charges are allegations, and Ables and Hrdlichka are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.