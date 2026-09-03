Northern Colorado birth center owner and certified professional midwife appear in court following arrests

The owner of a Northern Colorado wellness and birth center and a certified professional midwife made their first appearance in court following their arrests this week. The two people were arrested following an investigation by Fort Collins Police Services into newborns in distress at "Tender Gifts Birth & Wellness Center."

Althea Hrdlichka, the owner of the Tender Gifts Birth and Wellness Center, and Brecklen Ables, a certified professional midwife, appeared in Larimer County Court Thursday afternoon.

Brecklen Ables, left, and Althea Hrdlichka, right, inside the Larimer County Justice Center on Sept. 3, 2026. CBS

The brief court appearance, which lasted less than 20 minutes, was described by county staff as a bond advisement. Both women watched a video from a judge in which they were advised of their rights, signed documents and left the courthouse.

Fort Collins police say the investigation began in February at the birth center in eastern Fort Collins after officers received a 911 call about a newborn in distress.

Law enforcement told CBS Colorado the investigation led to the discovery of another similar incident in 2025. Investigators claim they found evidence of forgery and tampering, Fort Collins police tell CBS Colorado.

The specifics of both women's cases are currently under seal by the court.

Hrdlichka was arrested on charges that include felony attempt to influence a public servant and felony forgery.

Ables faces charges of felony tampering with evidence and felony attempt to influence a public servant.

CBS Colorado asked both women as they left the courthouse Thursday if they had any comment on the allegations. Neither woman, nor the men who were with them, responded. CBS Colorado has called and emailed the birth center seeking an interview and has not received a response.

Though the specifics of the investigation, which led to the arrests, are sealed by the court, CBS Colorado has learned the arrest affidavits could potentially be released after a first advisement hearing on Sept. 15. However, that is contingent on a judge unsealing the documents.

The business appears to remain open amid the investigation and prosecution, with people seen coming and going since the arrests.

The charges are allegations, and both women are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.