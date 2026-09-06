Watch CBS News
Local News

Northern Colorado town opens inclusive playground made possible with lemonade stand fundraisers

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Berthoud celebrated the grand opening of S'Miles Playground on Saturday. It is the first publicly accessible and inclusive playground in town.

img-8482.jpg
  S'Miles Playground was inspired by 9-year-old Miles Bowling. CBS

S'Miles Playground was inspired by 9-year-old Miles Bowling. Miles has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. 

The playground was made possible thanks to some lemonade stand fundraisers that eventually grew into a community-wide effort to build a place where children of all abilities can play together. 

img-1679.jpg
  S'Miles Playground in Berthoud.  CBS

"There's lemonade because we did this whole thing by raising money with lemonade stands. We did lemonade stands two times every year, and we finally got this done," said Miles. 

Miles and his mom said the lemonade stand at the playground will continue to raise money for other efforts like this one. 

img-1683.jpg
S'Miles Playground opened in Berthoud on Saturday.  CBS

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue