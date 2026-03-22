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Northbound I-25 reopens south of Denver after deadly, multi-vehicle crash, police say

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
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Austen Erblat

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A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 south of Denver.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. between RidgeGate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue in Lone Tree, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The cars involved were towed away hours later and traffic started moving again around 10 a.m.

i-25-lone-tree-crash.jpg
Two cars are seen on tow trucks on Interstate 25 near Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree, Colorado, on the morning of Sunday, March 22, 2026, after a deadly crash. CBS

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved, or who may be at fault, and the circumstances surrounding it are now under investigation.

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