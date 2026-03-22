Northbound I-25 reopens south of Denver after deadly, multi-vehicle crash, police say

A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 south of Denver.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. between RidgeGate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue in Lone Tree, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The cars involved were towed away hours later and traffic started moving again around 10 a.m.

Two cars are seen on tow trucks on Interstate 25 near Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree, Colorado, on the morning of Sunday, March 22, 2026, after a deadly crash. CBS

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved, or who may be at fault, and the circumstances surrounding it are now under investigation.