Man hurt in shooting near motel in North Fort Collins; detectives search for suspect

A person of interest is in custody, and investigators are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near a motel in North Fort Collins on Friday.

According to the Fort Collins Police press release, officers responded to the 1200 block of College Avenue after 11 a.m. when they received multiple calls about gunshots in the area.

Police determined the victim left a motel room and was followed by someone associated with the room. When they both reached the 100 block of Conifer Street, the suspect shot the man and then ran away.

The gunshot victim then ran into a nearby store, where employees there treated him until first responders arrived. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was then released.

Police went back to the motel room and spoke to a number of people, identifying 35-year-old Amanda "Ozzy" Herrick as a person of interest. She was arrested on existing warrants. Detectives were still working the day of the shooting to learn how she was connected to the shooting.

The suspect was described as a man wearing all black clothing.

"We're extremely glad the victim was able to get help quickly and appreciative of those who rendered aid," Deputy Chief Greg Yeager said in a press release. "Our detectives are working diligently to gather facts so those involved may be held accountable."

Anyone with information can contact Detective Dustin Wier at 970-221-6895. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.