North Denver metro area law enforcement target street racing

Law enforcement in the north Denver metro area is targeting street racing. Westminster police, in partnership with other agencies including the Adams County Sheriff's Office and Brighton Police Department, are cracking down on street racers.

Officers said each weekend through the summer, they will have officers dedicated to illegal racing and excessive speeding.

"We've been out on the freeways and there's been anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 cars shutting the freeway down and it's extremely dangerous for the citizens," said Westminster Police Officer William Kesler.

Police said that although they have been doing this kind of enforcement for the past few summers, they have not made much of an impact.

"Realistically, there's not much impact... they'll have close to 500 to 2,000 cars meet up on these weekends, so it's really hard for us to combat that," said Kesler.

Police said sometimes there are just too many racers and not enough officers. Despite that, police said they plan to keep up enforcement until something changes.