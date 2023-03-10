Nonprofit levels playing field for Denver youth in competitive sports: "Athletics is just a vehicle to something even greater"

A nonprofit is working to level the playing field for Denver youth playing competitive sports.

Chance Sports is a scholarship organization that offers assistance to talented young athletes from low-income families.

Kids are often excluded from the benefits of competitive sports due to finances.

Chance Sports co-founder, Senator James Coleman, wants to level the playing level.

"For too many kids, the opportunity to play competitive club sports has been out of reach. They have the talent and the determination, but lack of financial resources to cover the increasingly high costs of dues, travel and equipment," Coleman said.

The most expensive youth sport is ice hockey. That costs on average about $2,500 a year.

The least expensive is track and field and participating costs around $200 a year.

For many aspiring college student-athletes, playing in competitive club sports is a must.

"Scouts are spending less time traveling to high schools. They don't go to local games. Scouts are looking for talent on a national level. If a young athlete wants to be seen by top college basketball recruits, they have to go to tournaments, but these are expensive," said Rodney Bates, founder of club girls' basketball team, the Lady Blackhawks.

Bates says scholarships from Chance Sports have allowed many of his young athletes to travel to tournaments. They wouldn't have been able to afford the cost without assistance.

Scholarships have allowed his players to grow on the court and off.

"Athletics is just a vehicle to something even greater. It's all about the benefits. It's about decreasing youth violence. It's about giving young people purpose and responsibility and giving them tools and opportunities. It teaches sacrifice and how to handle loss," Bates said.

Chance Sports co-founder, Colin Larsen, says investing in youth sports is investing in our community. Research tells us that kids who play sports are more likely to volunteer and vote.

"Academically, playing sports leads to better grades, better-standardized test scores, classroom behavior and a greater likelihood of graduating from college. Additionally, it has demonstrated benefits for mental health, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, and improved social interactions," Larsen said.

This year, up to 300 athletes will have help paying to play, thanks to Chance Sports.