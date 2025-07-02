No shortage of ways to celebrate July 4th in Denver

Indy Eve is the City of Denver's holiday celebration. It's a great way to kick off the Fourth of July weekend with live music, shopping, and a drone show, but Indy Eve is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to things to do for the holiday.

"There are 260 different juried artists at the Cherry Creek Arts Festival. I feel like if you've lived in Denver for any period of time, you have a piece from that festival in your home," said Taylor Shields, Director of PR & Communications with VISIT Denver.

(credit: CBS)

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is a long time July 4th tradition. Set up over several blocks in Cherry Creek North, the Festival attracts artists from across the country. Fan Expo Denver is going on all weekend at the Colorado Convention Center. It's the ultimate fan experience with celebrities, cosplay, comics, anime, gaming and so much more.

"So another tradition, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms always play Fourth of July up at Red Rocks. That's just an amazing place. They're always a fun band," Shields said.

In addition to Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, Vulfpeck is playing Red Rocks on July 5th. Red, White & ROCK! is going on at Hudson Gardens & Event Center, which features a 13-piece yacht rock band.

"What's more American than baseball and fireworks? The Rockies are having their fireworks show on the fourth and the fifth. The Rapids actually have a really fun 4th Fest with kids events, bouncy houses, soccer, darts, and fireworks this weekend," Shields explained.

McGregor Square is hosting a double feature of Top Gun and Top Gun Maverick. All of Denver's museums will be showing their latest exhibitions.

"There's also like really fun red, white and blue bar crawls that are going on Downtown," Shields added.

LINK: For a full list of Fourth of July Fun

VISIT Denver has organized this Summer in the City website which features all the fun things to do in Denver this summer.