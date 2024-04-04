No Labels abandons plans for "unity" ticket in 2024 presidential race

No Labels previews 2024 presidential ticket No Labels official previews 2024 presidential ticket 05:33

Washington — No Labels, the centrist political group, is abandoning its effort to draft a third-party "unity" ticket to run in the 2024 presidential race, the organization announced Thursday.

The group, which has worked for months to gain ballot access in states across the country for potential candidates, said it only planned to pursue a ticket "if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House."

"No such candidates emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down," No Labels said in a statement.

"Like many Americans, we are concerned that the division and strife gripping the country will reach a critical point after this election regardless of who wins," the statement continued. "Post-election, No Labels will be prepared to champion and defend the values and interests of America's commonsense majority."

Potential candidates previously floated for a No Labels ticket included Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who is retiring from the Senate, and Larry Hogan, former Republican governor of Maryland. Hogan ultimately decided to run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.

Mike Rawlings, No Labels' convention chair, told CBS News three weeks ago that the group was moving ahead with its ballot efforts but didn't offer a deadline for announcing a candidate.

"I don't think you should expect it next week," Rawlings said. "It may be in April. It may be — look, we've got to get this done before the spring."

No Labels attracted scorn from Democrats, who feared that a third-party bid could siphon away votes from President Biden and benefit former President Donald Trump. Before nixing its efforts, No Labels said it qualified on the ballot in 21 states, far more than independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Only one state so far has confirmed Kennedy has qualified for the ballot.

Progressives welcomed news of No Labels' plans to stand down.

"If the reports are true, millions of Americans are relieved that No Labels finally decided to do the right thing to keep Donald Trump out of the White House," said Rahna Epting, executive director of the progressive group MoveOn. "Now, it's time for Robert Kennedy Jr. to see the writing on the wall that no third-party has a path forward to winning the presidency. We must come together to defeat the biggest threat to our democracy and country: Donald Trump."

Alisa Wiersema contributed to this report.