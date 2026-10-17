"No Kings" events across Colorado encourage voter registration, early voting

Another nationwide day of action took place across the U.S. on Saturday as the No Kings coalition encouraged voters to register and cast their ballots. This included many events across Colorado.

People walk by the Colorado State Capitol during one of the No Kings: Vote Early events in Denver. Trinity United Methodist Church

On Oct. 17, the coalition held its "No Kings: Vote Early" mass day of activations, including nearly 3,000 online and in-person events, from block parties to marches, voting fairs, and more. An alliance of groups across the nation organizes No Kings functions, which have held several nationwide days of action and marches over the last year.

The coalition said, "No Kings: Vote Early is the next step of reclaiming our power after a year of mass mobilizations. It's a day of nonpartisan voter participation, being in community with each other, and making sure every eligible voter has a plan, knows their options, and is ready to make their voice count."

A voter information table set up by the League of Women Voters of Denver near the Colorado State Capitol. Trinity United Methodist Church

At numerous events across Colorado, organizers worked to raise awareness of the importance of voting. Many shared what is on the ballot, how eligible voters can cast their votes, how to connect with local organizations, or how to run for office. Some also helped voters check their registration status and shared how to register to vote online. Many events included marches or motorcades where community members traveled together to local ballot boxes in order to cast their votes.

Michaelyn Rimar, who attended one of the events in Denver to raise awareness, said, "I'm out here today because I want to remind people to vote. That it's extremely important to vote. I don't care how you do vote, but that's why I'm here, to remind people it's time to vote."

People gather on an overpass in Denver wearing patriotic costumes to encourage voters. CBS

The No Kings and 50501 movements were created primarily in opposition to actions by President Trump and his administration, mostly in regard to ICE enforcement and what they see as anti-democratic and illegal actions. Some attendees on Saturday voiced concerns about election integrity, citing promised $5,000 dividend checks only if Republicans keep control of the House and Senate, and the administration's push to obtain complete voter rolls in every state, including sensitive information about registered voters.

A federal judge struck down that move last week, ruling it violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the Privacy Act and would "run roughshod over longstanding laws that were carefully crafted to protect the rights of the American people."

An unidentified woman at a No Kings: Vote Early rally in Denver holds a sign encouraging others to vote. Rhonda Lynn

Sarah Huston, who was at one of the events in Denver on Saturday, said she would like to see election reform, stating, "If everybody were automatically registered to vote and everybody had a voting system like we have in Colorado, which doesn't have a lot of voter suppression in it, this never could have happened in the first place."

Election Day is on Nov. 3.

Two people stand with a sign promoting diversity, equity and inclusion at a No Kings: Vote Early rally in Denver. Trinity United Methodist Church

CBS Colorado offers online breakdowns of key election deadlines and ballot issues in the midterm election. Each week, CBS Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd and Republican and Democratic political analysts also address the issues important to Colorado voters on "Left, Right, Center."