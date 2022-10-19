No charges for man who shot, killed 2 teens in Northglenn

There will be no charges filed against the resident of a home who shot and killed two teenage trespassing suspects earlier this month. Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason, along with Northglenn Police Chief Jim May, have determined that the man acted in self-defense during an exchange of gunfire with the suspects.

The shooting happened on Oct. 2 about 2 p.m. at a home on Pearl Street in Northglenn. Detectives said the residents of the home saw an unknown and uninvited male in their backyard cutting leaves and branches from their marijuana plant with a machete. That's when a resident of the home grabbed a .45 caliber handgun and went outside to confront the teen. The teen ran into a shed-like structure attached to the home.

That's when the resident said he was targeted with multiple gunshots and returned fire. The two male teens were inside the shed when the exchange of gunfire occurred. One of the teens died on scene and the other died at the hospital. The resident was not injured.

Police said they recovered a .40 caliber handgun and three fired .40 caliber shell casings near the bodies in the shed. They also found a large machete-style knife just outside the entrance to the shed. Investigators said ballistic evidence at the scene showed that shots were fired from inside the shed in the direction of the resident, who was standing just outside the shed.

Police also learned the suspects were also responsible for burglarizing a nearby home that same afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses and evidence from that scene, the two teens allegedly broke into that home before the shooting by throwing an object through a window. While inside, they allegedly stole an air soft gun which was recovered inside of a bag at the scene of the subsequent shooting.