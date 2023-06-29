NFL suspends 4 players for gambling violations

NFL gambling policy unclear to some players NFL gambling policy leaving some players confused 03:49

The National Football League said Thursday that four players will face punishments for violating their gambling policy.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry, of the Indianapolis Colts, and free agent Demetrius Taylor bet on NFL games during the 2022 season. The three are suspended indefinitely, through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season, at which point they may petition for reinstatement, the NFL said in a news statement.

Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans is suspended for the team's first six regular season games for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility. The NFL said he may still continue to participate in offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

The NFL prohibits all players from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, the organization said in a news release. This also includes practice facilities and places where players are staying while traveling with the team. Players also cannot ask someone to bet for them or pass along inside information to other bettors.

Senior NFL writer for The Athletic Kalyn Kahler told CBS News that the NFL "has one of the strictest policies on sports gambling" because "they are obsessed with maintaining the integrity of the game."

"They think that any gambling that's taking place on work premises is unnecessary, and we heard that directly from an NFL executive last week. She asked in a press conference 'If integrity is the number one mission, why would we have sports gambling on the premises?'" said Kahler. "That is kind of the root of their philosophy on this sports gambling policy."

Multiple players have faced such suspensions in recent months. In April, five players were suspended for gambling infractions. Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore formerly of the Detroit Lions, and now free agents, and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season. Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill of the Lions each received a six-game suspension for placing bets on non-NFL games from NFL facilities. Cephus, Moore and Berryhill have been released by the Lions.

Kahler said that when she spoke to five NFL players, on the condition of anonymity so they could speak freely, four said that they did not know the details of the policy. They knew they couldn't bet on the NFL, she said, but some did not realize they couldn't bet from workspaces.

"This is so available and visible to them, and it's just part of their lives," said Kahler, pointing out the prevalence of sports betting apps and the partnerships the league has with such companies.