Next round of vouchers for Denver's E-Bike Rebate Program will be released Tuesday

More Denver e-bike vouchers to be released on Tuesday

The next round of vouchers for Denver's e-bike rebate program will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Users can create an account ahead of time for the rebate portal which opens at 11 a.m.

Typically, there is a high demand for the vouchers so those who want to apply are urged to do so early.

As of this month, Denver said 8,895 e-bike vouchers have been redeemed with 46% e-cargo bikes and 53% are standard e-bikes.

Denver released these statistics about the e-bike rebate program:

Of the 8,895 total vouchers

4,014 (45%) were claimed by income-qualified participants

76 were claimed by moderate-income participants

481 through community-based organizations

25 claimed by community members needing an adaptive bike

4,300 standard vouchers have been redeemed

The next round of vouchers for Denver's e-bike rebate program will be on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The rebate program is funded by the Denver voter-approved Climate Protection Fund.

LINK: Denver E-Bike Rebate Program