Denver's E-Bike Rebate Program releases dates for this year, changes to program

There are changes to Denver's E-Bike Rebate Program this year. What's different this year is that the program has expanded its voucher option from two to three.

The program also released rebate dates for 2024 that are first-come, first-served. Those dates are Feb. 27, April 30, June 25, Aug. 27, and Oct. 29.

The changes to the voucher program are as follows:

1) Low-Income Rebate - $1,200 for an E-Bike, $1,400 for an E-Cargo bike

Household income needs to be below 60% of the area median income (AMI).

Ex: 1 person household amount would be $52,140 and below

2) Moderate Income Rebate - $700 for an E-Bike, $900 for an E-Cargo bike

Household income needs to be below 100% of the area median income (AMI).

Ex: 1 person household amount would need to be above $52,140, but below $86,900 to be eligible for the moderate-income rebate.

3) Standard – remains at $300 for an E-Bike, $500 for an E-Cargo bike

Additional Information from Climate Action Rebates:

• More ease on e-bike release day: Users can create an account with a password with Denver's e-bike rebate voucher portal ahead of time. They'll still need to log in at 11 AM on release day and upload their documents, but they'll be able to sign in with a password rather than waiting for a code.

• More time to redeem your voucher: Once someone receives their e-bike voucher, they have 90 days – rather than 60 – to redeem their e-bike at an approved local shop.

• More opportunities for Denverites to claim an e-bike voucher: Since demand is high, we want to ensure that everyone who wants access to an e-bike voucher actually redeems it. From now on, a Denverite has one opportunity to redeem an e-bike voucher once they receive it and cannot re-register again in 2024. That will ensure that more people have the chance to claim a voucher. If someone applied and received a voucher in a previous release and let it expire, they will not be able to apply again in 2024. If they had an extenuating circumstance, they can email Denver's climate office at ClimateActionRebates@denvergov.org to see if they qualify for a re-issue or extension.

Here's how we're making it safer:

• More assurances on safety: Participating bike shops can only redeem e-bike vouchers for e-bikes tested and certified to the UL 2849 or 2271 safety standard for e-bike batteries. This model follows similar programs in New York City and is supported by the Denver Fire Department.

• More sustainable battery solutions: Denver is requiring all participating bike shops to have a relationship with a battery recycler, so people have options to safely and responsibly dispose of their e-bike batteries once they no longer work.

The rebate program is funded by the Denver voter-approved Climate Protection Fund.

LINK: Denver E-Bike Rebate Program