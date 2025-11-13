New York man sentenced to Colorado prison for stabbing after girlfriend licked another woman's face

A man from New York City has been sentenced to five years in a Colorado prison for stabbing another man during a bar fight that began when his girlfriend licked another woman's face. Carlos Vega Jr. was convicted of second-degree assault and menacing in September.

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, the incident happened on July 11, 2021, at the Clock Tower Grill near Lone Tree. Prosecutors said the altercation began when Vega's girlfriend unexpectedly licked the face of a stranger, later identified as Jessica Edwards. Edwards had recently appeared on the reality TV show The Bachelor, according to investigators. That face licking led to a confrontation involving Edwards' boyfriend Jordan Hyder and Vega.

Prosecutors said after exchanging words, Hyder punched Vega, who then pulled out a knife and stabbed Hyder in the hand. At that time, Vega had recently been released from prison in New York, where he had served time for manslaughter.

Carlos Vega Jr. Lone Tree Police Department

The DA's office said that during sentencing, the court reviewed letters from Netflix producers who had worked with Vega on a documentary. The letters were in support of leniency, but despite those requests, the DA's office said the judge imposed a five-year prison sentence, citing Vega's violent criminal history.

"Vega had just done time in New York City and obviously didn't learn his lesson. He now has several years in prison to think about the consequences of his actions," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Nate Marsh with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.

"Another out-of-towner finds out the hard way that our jurisdiction is in the West, but it is not the Wild West. If you bring a knife to a lick fight, you are going to prison. Either Vega will move past his excuses for criminal behavior and live a law-abiding life, or we will see him in court. And again, he will go to prison," said 23rd Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler.