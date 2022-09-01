New Vista High School in Boulder evacuated due to police activity

New Vista High School in Boulder was evacuated just before 3 p.m. Thursday due to police activity. The police activity isn't at the school, but rather nearby where Boulder police officers are assisting in executing a warrant.

The warrant is being executed in the 700 block of 20th Street in Boulder.

According to the Boulder Valley School District, "As a precautionary measure, we are in the process of evacuating students and relocating them to a reunification point away from the school."

Students are being relocated to the BVSD Education Center at 6500 E. Arapahoe Road in Boulder. The school district anticipates beginning the reunification process at 3:30 p.m.

Parents are urged not to come to New Vista High School.

Additional Information from BVSD:

Families are asked to send one adult representative, who has permission to pick up the child at the reunification location. If possible, please bring some form of identification.

If there are any families that are unable to come and pick their student(s) at this time, we have staff who will be staying with them, until you are able to pick them up.

If you need to make special arrangements please call 720-561-8700. BVSD representatives will be standing by to answer New Vista's main line.