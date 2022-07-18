New tunnel completed in Central 70 Project, open to traffic

A major part of the Central 70 Project was finished Monday morning, as commuters were able to drive the stretch with a brand-new tunnel.

CBS



This was a shift that will make the drive much easier and much safer in the present and into the future.

"I think Commuters on Monday morning are going to be amazed what a quality product this is," said Bob Hays, the Central 70 Project Director.

The Central 70 Project is nearly completed with the opening of the eastbound lanes. There are three wide, general purpose lanes and one express lanes. The lanes were under the old viaduct that took three and a half months to demolish.

The tunnel comes with four safety features, which includes a sprinkler system for any fires inside the tunnel, nine jet fans, a public address system and lights inside the tunnel that will match the lighting outside the tunnel.

One important note is that the speed limit inside the tunnel is 55 mph.

CDOT asks drivers to be extra cautions and to avoid distraction while driving in the tunnel to prevent cause any crashes.