New travel convenience center planned near Denver International Airport

There will soon be a new center for travelers heading out to Denver International Airport to rest, recharge and refuel. The airport says the travel center, called Elevate, will be built just south of Peña Boulevard near the eastbound onramp from Gun Club Road.

Denver International Airport

Construction crews broke ground on the new facility this week. The convenience center will offer gas pumps, electric vehicle charging stations and several food options. Other features include a car wash, dog park and rentable conference room.

A cell phone waiting lot will be available to pick up travelers, who can utilize the secure parking area for vehicles rented through car-sharing platforms like Turo. A free shuttle service will also be available to take travelers to and from the Jeppesen Terminal.

Denver International Airport

"As DEN continues to grow, our facilities must also adapt to meet these evolving needs. We have received many comments from the public that they would prefer having the cell phone lot on the south side of Peña Boulevard for easier access to inbound Peña. This new facility meets that need, and we are excited to improve the passenger experience by introducing a large travel convenience center as well," DEN CEO Phil Washington said.

Aaravya Investments CEO Rutul Patel said the facility will help the airport support its mission to meet LEED gold standards by installing solar arrays above the fuel canopies and through water reclamation efforts included in the car wash.

"Community-first and environmental stewardship are the roots of Elevate," Patel said. "We are super excited for this solid investment at DEN and aim to be the crown jewel of DEN's landside development, setting new standards in the convenience store category with focus on premium experience and outstanding customer service to DEN users."

Officials said construction of the new travel center is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2026.